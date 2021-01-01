Dun dun dunnnnn! A huge shipment of catnip has been stolen! It’s up to Waffles and tech wizard Pixel (and you!) to solve the mystery. If you don’t recover the catnip, how will it be legally distributed so cats can recreationally relax?! Mystery!

The Kidnapped Catnip is a multi-part sidequest contest. By completing the final puzzle, you automatically win a reward!