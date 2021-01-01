Dun dun dunnnnn! A huge shipment of catnip has been stolen! It’s up to Waffles and tech wizard Pixel (and you!) to solve the mystery. If you don’t recover the catnip, how will it be legally distributed so cats can recreationally relax?! Mystery!
The Kidnapped Catnip is a multi-part sidequest contest. By completing the final puzzle, you automatically win a reward!
- Every person will get their name in Inspector Waffles’ credits
- Ten people will be randomly chosen to receive a high-quality vinyl sticker of the Inspector Waffles logo
- Five people will be randomly chosen to receive a limited-edition official Cat Town Police Department Inspector’s Notebook
- The first 5 winners will receive the official Notebook + Waffles logo sticker
- The first person to complete the final ARG puzzle will get both the physical rewards, PLUS they will name a character in the game
Part 1 : Feb 3
Pixel sits listlessly in his office, tapping away at his keyboard. The door opens and in walks Inspector Waffles, envelope in hand…
PLAY HERE!
Part 2: Coming soon
Part 3: Coming soon
Part 4: Coming soon
